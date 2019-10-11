The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II visited the Haig Housing Trust in south London and officially opened a new housing development for armed forces veterans and the ex-service community.
A visual story by Facundo Arrizabalaga
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London in London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Residents await for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London in London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Children await for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II visited the Haig Housing Trust in south London and officially opened a new housing development for armed forces veterans and the ex-service community.
A visual story by Facundo Arrizabalaga