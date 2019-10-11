Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London in London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Residents await for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London in London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Children await for the arrival of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits the Haig Housing Trust in south London, Britain, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA