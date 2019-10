Armed police patrol the area after a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/STRINGER .

Emergency services respond to a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/STRINGER .

A forensics team inspects the scene after five people were injured in a knife attack at the Arndale Centre in Manchester, England, on Friday, Oct. 11. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The man who stabbed three people Friday at a shopping center in Manchester is being investigated for terrorism offenses, British police said.

Authorities received a call around 11.15 am about a knife-wielding man running through the Arndale Centre and attempting to stab people in his path.