London (United Kingdom), 16/04/2020.- A undated handout photo made available by Maytrix Group shows British Army Captain Tom Moore in uniform. A 99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore completed the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Maytrix Group HANDOUT

99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore reacts after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore outside his house after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore (2-L) with grandson Benji (L), daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (2-R) and granddaughter Georgia (R) outside his home after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

99-year-old British veteran Captain Tom Moore outside his house after completing the 100th length of his back garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, Britain, 16 April, 2020. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

British war veteran Tom Moore, 99, on Thursday raised more than 14 million pounds ($17.4m) for National Health Service Charities having completed 100 laps of his garden.

Captain Tom, who served in World War II, had set out last week to raise 1,000 pounds with 100 laps before his 100th birthday but his efforts have captured the attention of the nation and his campaign went viral. EFE-EPA

ln-rc/jt