Ukraine’s military has been reiterating its pleas to Western nations for more arms and ammunition, but other forms of non-military relief are also desperately needed in the war-ravaged country.

A rehabilitation center in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro is awaiting a delivery of prosthetic limbs for amputees, whose number has doubled since the Russian invasion of its neighbor started in late February.

“We used to receive between 70 and 80 patients per month. Now it is up to 200 or 250, a significant upward trend," Oleksiy Shtanko, director of the Dnipro prosthetics facility, tells Efe.

(...)