"I feel very sad when I see the images of how Hostomel has been left. It's all destruction," laments Alexander, a 43-year-old Ukrainian who was recovering from a hip operation at a care home in that small town northwest of Kyiv when the war began.

"The situation was horrible. We suffered everything, the constant shelling, the attacks, for three weeks," Alexander, who was evacuated from Hostomel by volunteers because the residence's windows were smashed in and most of the rooms were unusable.

Alexander is one of over 30 elderly, sick and dependent people – most of whom have no family – who were moved from Hostomel to a pensioners' home in Tarascha, a village surrounded by grain fields 120 kilometers south of Kyiv at the height of the Russian offensive.

