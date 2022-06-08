A woman cries next to the tomb of his son, killed in combat, at the cemetery in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 June 2022 (issued on 08 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

General view of the military section of the cemetery in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 June 2022 (issued on 08 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

View of the tomb of an Ukrainian soldier, killed in combat, at the cemetery in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 June 2022 (issued on 08 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

Olena (R) and Olga (L), mothers of Ukrainian soldiers, pose for the photographer as they visit the tomb of Dmytro, Olena's son, at the cemetery in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 June 2022 (issued on 08 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

A woman cries next to the tomb of his son, killed in combat, at the cemetery in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, 04 June 2022 (issued on 08 June 2022). EFE/Esteban Biba

Ukraine’s mothers brought together by the horrors of war

Both Olena and Olga’s sons have fought in Ukraine’s war against Russia, but only one has survived.

Together they go to where Olena’s son Dmytro has been buried in the Dnipro cemetery, which has become a sea of earth graves with wooden crosses.

Some graves remain unidentified, others are adorned with flower crowns, others appear more disheveled and uncared for.

The men and women who have died in combat or in Russian attacks have started to fill the cemetery that also harbors the bodies of those who were killed during the 2014 Donbas conflict, in eastern Ukraine.

(...)