Both Olena and Olga’s sons have fought in Ukraine’s war against Russia, but only one has survived.
Together they go to where Olena’s son Dmytro has been buried in the Dnipro cemetery, which has become a sea of earth graves with wooden crosses.
Some graves remain unidentified, others are adorned with flower crowns, others appear more disheveled and uncared for.
The men and women who have died in combat or in Russian attacks have started to fill the cemetery that also harbors the bodies of those who were killed during the 2014 Donbas conflict, in eastern Ukraine.
(...)