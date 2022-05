In war-ravaged Ukraine, one of Europe’s surrogacy hotspots, foreign couples can now take their newborns after spending a month or even just a few weeks in the country for prices starting at 39,900 euros.

Igor Petrovich, the director of a pregnancy clinic in Kyiv, tells Efe that surrogates, who receive less than half of what the parents pay, generally spend the money on house renovations, taking care of their children, or to simply get by. EFE

lvp/smq/mp