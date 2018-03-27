Japan's Shoya Nakayima (L) fires a free-kick into the Ukraine wall during the Kirin Challenge Cup International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine in Liege, Belgium, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Japan's Gotoku Sakai (L) in action against Ukraine's Yevhen Konoplyanka (R) during the Kirin Challenge Cup International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine in Liege, Belgium, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) in action against Japan's Naomichi Ueda (R) during the Kirin Challenge Cup International Friendly soccer match between Japan and Ukraine in Liege, Belgium, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Ukraine on Tuesday defeated Japan 2-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly match held in the Belgian city of Liege.

Japan defender Naomichi Ueda scored an own goal to give Ukraine a 1-0 lead 21 minutes into the match.

Tomoaki Makino netted the equalizer for Japan just four minutes before the end of the first half.

However, Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Karavayev scored the winner in the 69th minute.

Japan is set to compete in Group H along with Colombia, Senegal and Poland in the upcoming FIFA World Cup, scheduled to kick off on June 14 in Russia, while Ukraine did not qualify.