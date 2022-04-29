A UN vehicle carries UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (c) on his visit to the half-destroyed town of Borodianka, Ukraine, near Kyiv on April 28, 2022. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

It hasn't been a month yet since Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Borodianka, near Kyiv, leaving hundreds of civilians dead, tons of rubble and massive destruction in their wake, but some local residents are trying to resume their regular routines.

On Thursday, the town held its first market day since the Russians pulled out.

About 20 street vendors returned to their spots on the town square, although signs of destruction were all around: empty or rubble-filled lots where buildings once stood, a 10-story apartment building fractured by repeated bombardment and where ceramic bathroom fixtures and refrigerators teeter precariously on the edge of the blown-apart rooms and clothing is strewn everywhere, with nobody bothering to collect it after fleeing for their lives.