Valentyn Radchenko, with Down syndrome, works in his home's garden, in the town of Malyutyanka, Ukraine, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Valentyn Radchenko, with Down syndrome, sits next to his mother Halyna (L) in his home in the town of Malyutyanka, Ukraine, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Valentyn Radchenko, with Down syndrome, holds one of his paintings at his home in the town of Malyutyanka, Ukraine, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Valentyn Radchenko, with Down syndrome, peers through the window inside his home's underground stockroom, in the town of Malyutyanka, Ukraine, 17 April 2022. EFE/ Miguel Gutierrez

Every time air-raid sirens howl, Valentyn Radchenko, an artist with Down syndrome, suffers a panic attack that gives him insomnia.

When Russian troops arrived at the gates of Kyiv, Valentyn and his family fled to their humble country house in Malyutyanka, a small village southwest of the capital.

"I am very scared. Especially at night. During the night my head is full of pain. But I paint and it makes me feel better," Valentyn says as he shows Efe his canvases and sketches on cardboard and paper.

