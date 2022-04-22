Every time air-raid sirens howl, Valentyn Radchenko, an artist with Down syndrome, suffers a panic attack that gives him insomnia.
When Russian troops arrived at the gates of Kyiv, Valentyn and his family fled to their humble country house in Malyutyanka, a small village southwest of the capital.
"I am very scared. Especially at night. During the night my head is full of pain. But I paint and it makes me feel better," Valentyn says as he shows Efe his canvases and sketches on cardboard and paper.
(...)