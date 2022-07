Ukrainian bomb squad members climb onto the roof of a building in the Saltivka neighbourhood to remove the remains of a rocket after Russian attacks yesterday in Kharkov, Ukraine, in Kharkov, 8 July 2022. Ukrainian bomb disposal teams neutralise more than a thousand explosive devices every day. The huge Russian arsenal makes their work a never-ending task that they face with courage, but with just the right means. EFE/Orlando Barria

Ukrainian bomb squads neutralize, on average, more than a thousand explosive devices every day. The enormous Russian arsenal turns their work into an inexhaustible task that they face with courage, but with few means.

Mikhail is part of a team of four bomb squads that deactivates war artifacts found by the residents of Kharkov, which, until the start of the war, was the second most populous city in the country with 1.4 million inhabitants, is also one of the most damaged by the war.

(...)