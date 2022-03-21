A priest stands at the Cathedral of the Nativity of Christ in Odesa, Ukraine. EFE/Manuel Bruque

Vladimir Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine, which has caused death and destruction, could have another, unintended effect: the union and reconciliation of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is affiliated with the Patriarchate of Moscow, with the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

At St. Michael the Archangel Convent in the port city of Odesa, Abbess Seraphima of the church loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate tells Efe that Putin has become "Satan" himself and "buried his country" by launching the invasion against Ukraine.

"Putin said before the war that he would protect the people of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine, but the result now is the opposite, since many churches that belong to Moscow have been destroyed," Seraphima explains.

(...)