Ukrainian climber Antonine Samoilova, age 33, displays her mountaineering gear before she leaves for Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Ukrainian climber Antonine Samoilova, age 33, looks on while talking with press before she leaves for Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Ukrainian climber Antonine Samoilova, age 33, greets while talking with press before she leaves for Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Kathmandu (Nepal), 12/04/2022.- Ukrainian climber Antonine Samoilova, age 33, holds a Ukraine flag before she leaves for Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Ukrainian climber aims to plant flag on Everest in Russian invasion protest

Ukrainian climber Antonina Samoilova plans to scale Mount Everest and plant a Ukraine flag on its summit in a message of solidarity for her country amid the Russian invasion.

Samoilova has arrived in Nepal ahead of her attempt at the world’s highest mountain, located in the Himalayas. EFE

epa-jt/mp