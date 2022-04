Family and friends celebrate after Kiryl and Xenia get married in Slavutych, Ukraine. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Kiryl kisses his wife Xenia after getting married in Slavutych, Ukraine. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Kiryl carries his wife Xenia after getting married in Slavutych, Ukraine. EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

Almost two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kiryl and his partner Xenia have decided to tie the knot, despite the threat of strikes in the northern city of Slavutych, bordering Belarus.

“Life goes on,” they say.

Outside the town hall in Slavutych, encircled and isolated by the Russian troops, a few dozen people holding flower bouquets and bottles of champagne gather to receive the bride and groom.

(...)