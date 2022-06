Nina Petrenko, a 75-year-old grandmother, who has been displaced by the war and who must survive on about 60 euros a month, waits for humanitarian aid in a square in front of the train station in Lviv, Ukraine, 14 June 2022. Millions of older people in Ukraine receive very low pensions, and this situation, which was already the case before the war and has been criticized by international organizations, has worsened with the invasion. EFE/Orlando Barría

Displaced by the war in Ukraine and with misery pensions. This is the situation of many Ukrainian grandmothers – affectionately called "babusya" – who have lost everything and survive on EUR 60 a month.

Life seems to be returning to normal in Lviv, in Ukraine’s west, considered the country’s cultural capital, since Russian forces focused their offensive in the east.EFE

