Olga sitting on her bed in the hotel in which she and another 150 refugees are staying at near Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

Ukrainian refugees posing in the corridor of a hotel in which them and another 150 refugees are staying at near Barcelona.EFE/Alejandro García

Olga and Svitlana walking with their children near the hotel in which they are staying at near Barcelona.EFE/Alejandro García

A Ukrainian refugee standing near the window of her room in the hotel in which she and another 150 refugees are staying at near Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

Before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine three months ago, a stay in a 4-star hotel in Spain would have been a dream holiday for many Ukrainians.

But for Svitlana and around 150 Ukrainian refugees – most of whom are women, children and older people – who have been sheltering at a hotel on an industrial estate outside Barcelona, the weeks they have been in Spain have been a nightmare as their country is devastated by the Russian invasion.

“I have nothing but gratitude for the Spaniards who have taken us in – they have given us accommodation, food, medicine, toys, thank you very much,” Svitlana tells Efe.

“But my future is in Ukraine, we want the war to end and go back home. I want to return to my husband and my parents, the children miss their father very much already," the mother of three adds.

