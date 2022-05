Evdokia points to the damage at their home in the town of Mala Rohan, near Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

Kot Vasyl shows an abandoned tank in front of their modest home in the town of Mala Rohan, near Kharkiv, Ukraine. EFE/Esteban Biba

Kot Vasyl and his wife Evdokia point to the holes on their refrigerator from bullets that pierced the window of their modest home in Mala Rohan, a village in northeast Ukraine that has been liberated from Russian occupation, although explosions can still be heard in the distance.



The elderly couple were among the few people who chose to stay behind in their hometown near the northeastern city of Kharkiv when Russia invaded their country three months ago.

(...)