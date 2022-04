An emergency worker searches the rubble of a destroyed apartment block in the city of Borodyanka near Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 April 2022. EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two months ago, thousands of Ukrainian volunteers have been working tirelessly to help rebuild what has been destroyed by enemy forces.

After Kremlin troops withdrew from the Kyiv province, volunteers in its district of Borodyanka, the worst-hit, joined forces with emergency services to sweep away the remains of Russian shelling and clean the few buildings still left standing so that they can one day be homes again. EFE

