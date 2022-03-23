A general view of the room where musical scores and books are kept at the National Philharmonic building in Lviv, Ukraine. EFE/ Isaac J. Martín

As Russia continues to shell its western neighbor, Ukrainians are working against the clock to digitize the works of local composers to save their country’s musical heritage from destruction.

"When the bombardment of the country began, we launched an initiative across Ukraine to digitize all the old scores and preserve the work of Ukrainian composers, especially from the 20th century," says Ostap Manulyak, a composer and a member of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra.

On the second floor of the philharmonic located in the medieval city of Lviv, western Ukraine, there is a small room where old musical scores are stacked in boxes and on shelves, with only one computer taking care of the digitization process.

(...)