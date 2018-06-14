US rider Lawrence Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) tries to break away from the peloton during the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse cycling race on Wednesday, June 13 in Leukerbad, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Australian rider Richie Porte (BMC Racing) celebrates in the yellow jersey after taking the overall lead in Tour de Suisse cycling race on Wednesday, June 13, in Leukerbad, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italy's Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) crosses the finish line first to win the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse on Wednesday, June 13, in Leukerbad, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Italy's Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) won Wednesday's fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse, while Richie Porte (BMC) vaulted into the top spot in the General Classification.

Ulissi attacked on the approach to the summit finish in Leukerbad to secure the stage win, breaking away from a small lead group that included Nairo Quintana, Enric Mas, Mikel Landa, and Wilco Kelderman.

The Italian covered the 155.7 km course of the first mountain stage of the 2018 race in 3:37.31.

Switzerland's Stefan Küng (BMC), the race leader at the start of the day, was dropped on a climb and fell out of the top 10, opening the door for Australian teammate Porte to claim the yellow jersey.

Landa, who at one point enjoyed an advantage of 13 seconds over the lead group, ended up crossing the finish line 14 seconds after Ulissi.