47 year old South African Covid-19 survivor Hector Elliot speaks about his experience during an interview in Hout Bay, Cape Town, South Africa 23 April 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Ultramarathon man struck by Covid-19: It may be better to die

When he fell ill following a routine operation, no-one suspected Hector Elliot had come down with Covid-19.

The 47-year-old runner of ultra-marathons is not the type of person usually associated with aggressive forms of the disease, which poses the greatest risk to older people and those with underlying health conditions.