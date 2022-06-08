New York (United States), 08/06/2022.- Pascale Baeriswyl, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the United Nations addresses the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, USA, 08 June 2022. The UN General Assembly will vote June 9 on Switzerland's candidacy to the Security Council for the period 2023-2024. (Elecciones, Suiza, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

The current food crisis may be a catastrophe in 2023, warns the UN

The global food crisis caused by the war in Ukraine could turn into a “catastrophe” by 2023, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

“Food should never be a luxury; it is a fundamental human right. And yet, this crisis may rapidly turn into a food catastrophe of global proportions,” a UN Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance report warned.

In 2022, up to 81 million people will be facing food crisis or worse conditions and up to 19 million more people are expected to face chronic undernourishment globally in 2023 if food exports from Russia and Ukraine continue to decrease, according to the UN.