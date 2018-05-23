Paris Saint Germain's head coach Unai Emery attends a press conference at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, France, 05 March 2018. PSG will face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match on Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Spanish coach Unai Emery has been appointed Arsenal's new head coach, replacing Arsene Wenger, who left the Gunners last week after 22 years as manager, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The 46-year-old coach moves to Arsenal after two years in charge at French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, which he led to a domestic treble this season, winning the Ligue 1, French Cup and French League Cup.

"I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run," Emery said in a statement on the club's official website.

"I am very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history," he added.

Emery also led La Liga club Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League victories between 2014 and 2016.

Arsenal's chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, praised Emery for his "exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly."

"We were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history," he added.

With Wenger at the helm since 1996, Arsenal won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, including two doubles, but the Champions League has remained out of reach; Arsenal lost 2-1 to Barcelona in the 2006 final.