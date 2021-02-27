It has been almost a century since the Bièvre river saw the light of day in the urban center of Paris but that could soon change as a plan to unearth sections of the historic waterway gains ground.

Perhaps this lesser-known tributary does not evoke romantic imagery of the French capital quite like the Seine, into which it once decanted, but from as early as the 14th century it provided a lifeline for the local industry with tanneries, butchers shops and mills popping up along its banks. EFE-EPA

mdv/jt