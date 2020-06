A painter displays a paint brush indicating his skill as he waits for work in the informal sector along with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Construction worker Mathew Bhodho waits for work in the informal sector along with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Painter Emanuel Chisiya waits for work in the informal sector with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Men wait for work in the informal sector with around 200 other job seekers at a road junction in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 June 2020 (issued 25 June 2020). EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Unemployed construction worker Mathew Bhodho (L) poses for a portrait with his wife Precious (C) and two year old daughter Nashial in their shack in the Masiphumelele informal settlement in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 June 2020. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Construction worker Mathew Bhodho is one of dozens of jobseekers who wait every day at a road junction in the South African port city of Cape Town, hoping to get one day of employment.

He has been coming to the same spot in search of work for more than two years. Sometimes he is hired for odd jobs, mostly doing plastering or flooring.