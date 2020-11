Sahar Bandani is approaching 30 and is already a grandmother. She was forced to marry as a child.

Her case is nothing exceptional in Iran, where every year tens of thousands of child marriages take place despite the physical and mental damage it inflicts.

“I got married when I was eight-and-a-half and when I was 10 I had my first daughter. Later, I went through a series of problems in my life and I took tranquilizers,” she tells Efe, surrounded by three of her children. EFE-EPA

