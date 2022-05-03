Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou and UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay participate in the inaugural session of the international entity's conference for World Press Freedom Day in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on May 2, 2022. EFE/Jacinta Rivera Trobo

The general director of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, on Monday during the official inauguration of the international entity's conference for World Press Freedom Day, discussed the risks that new technologies are posing for journalism.

Azoulay, a French citizen, participated along with Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou in the official opening ceremony for the conference, which will run until Wednesday in Punta del Este, Uruguay, with the slogan "Journalism under Digital Siege."

"With digital technology, the risks are not the same as in the past," she said during her address, in which she acknowledged that "never has information been so accessible and investigations so broad, but they have also never been so hidden and even so stifled."