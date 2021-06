Union Jacks on the front of The Who records, in London, United Kingdom 22 June 2021. EFE/Raúl Bobé

The United Kingdom's flag, better known as the Union Jack, is highly revered by a large sector of the British society to the extent that pop culture has adopted the iconic standard to create designs of upholstery, clothes and sell commercial music around the globe.

Dua Lipa, a British pop singer with Albanian roots, wore a Union Jack suit jacket by Vivienne Westwood during her victory performance at the 2021 Brit Awards. EFE

