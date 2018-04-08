Manchester City's Vincent Kompany (L) celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola (R) and Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho (L) after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) in action with Manchester United's Ashley Young during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United's Paul Pogba (L) heads his teams second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Manchester United came back from two goals down against Manchester City to postpone the Citizens' coronation as Premier League champions for at least one week.

After trailing 2-0 at half-time following a wretched first half display, in which United did not have a single shot at goal as City appeared to be strolling to the title, Jose Mourinho's men stunned the home crowd in the second half as they leveled the score through Paul Pogba, before taking the lead after Chris Smalling tapped in from Alexis Sanchez's delivery.

With City needing just one more win to be crowned league champions and a crucial second leg Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool to come next week, Pep Guardiola rested several of his regular starters as Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus all started on the bench.

The changes appeared to have little effect on City's attacking fluency, as they utterly dominated the first half and opened up a two-goal lead through Vincent Kompany's powerful header and Ilkay Gundogan's neat turn and finish.

The Citizens should have put the game to bed before half-time, with Raheem Sterling in particular guilty of missing several gilt-edged chances.

City were enjoying a procession to the Premier League crown, as the home crowd basked in the footballing lesson they were handing their bitter rivals and neighbors.

After being thoroughly outplayed, United came out in the second half transformed, as they started to take the game to the champions-elect.

Led by the impressive Paul Pogba, who has endured a difficult period with reports of a strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils were on the front foot immediately from the restart.

Pogba halved the deficit on 53 minutes after being cleverly played in by Ander Herrera, and the Frenchman got his second less than two minutes later when he headed in Alexis Sanchez's cross.

The Etihad was stunned, and United went ahead through Smalling's close-range finish on 70 minutes as he made amends for failing to pick up Kompany for the opening goal.

Guardiola threw on de Bruyne, Aguero and Jesus as City chased an equalizer, but a combination of the post, last-gasp defending and yet another stunning reflex save from David de Gea in the United goal kept Pep's charges out.

The home team can count themselves unlucky not to have been awarded a penalty when Ashley Young lunged in two-footed on Aguero, but the referee waved away City's frantic appeals.

While the victory means little in the context of the destination of the title, it comes as welcome boost to United as they cement their grip on second place and give their fans hope of matching City next season.

Guardiola, meanwhile, will rue the chances his side missed, especially during the first half, and will be concerned at the defensive frailties which were again exposed during a ragged second half performance.