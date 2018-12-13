Mima Ito (L) and Masataka Morizono (R) of Japan in action during the mixed doubles table tennis quarterfinal match against Lee Sang-su and Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea (not pictured) at the Seamaster 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Kasumi Ishikawa (L) and Maharu Yoshimura (R) of Japan compete in their mixed doubles table tennis quarterfinal match against Cha Hyo-sim of North Korea (not pictured) and Jang Woo-jin of South Korea (not pictured) at the Seamaster 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Cha Hyo-sim (L) of North Korea and Jang Woo-jin (R) of South Korea in action during the mixed doubles table tennis quarterfinal match against against Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa of Japan (not pictured) at the Seamaster 2018 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Grand Finals at Namdong Gym in Incheon, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A United Korea team comprising the South's Jang Woojin and North's Cha Hyo Sim beat Japan's reigning world champions Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa on Thursday to advance to the mixed doubles semi finals of the Seamaster 2018 International Table Tennis Federation's World Tour Grand Finals in Incheon.

The Koreans, seeded second, won the opening game and dominated the rest of the match, finally defeating the fifth-seeded Japanese team 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-5.

"It was an honour just to play the match in our country and by winning the match, I was glad to return the fans' cheering and support. We shall try harder and train more now to win the next game," Jang said in a statement.

"I believe that the fans cheering me can actually turn into additional points in the game, enabling us to win," he added.

Chinese Taipei's third-seeded Chen Chien-An and Cheng I-Ching, lost to Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, the no. 7 seeds 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 8-11, 11-9.

Japan's Masataka Morizono and Mima Ito, the no. 6 seeds, had earlier beaten fellow Japanese Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee, the top seeds, 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10.

South Korea's Lim Jonghoon and Yang Haeun; the no. 4 seeds, had defeated eighth-seeded Slovakia's Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova, in three straight games 11-6, 11-7, 12-10.

Morizono and Ito will play against Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the semi-finals on Friday, while Jang and Cha Hyo will play against fellow Koreans Lim and Yang.