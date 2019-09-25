The Universal Postal Union, one of the oldest international organizations, approved a tariff reform to adapt to electronic commerce that prevents one of its main members, the United States, from leaving the agency and causing a split in the global mail system.

The reform, approved unanimously after long negotiations that lasted until the early hours of Tuesday, drove away fears that the US would leave the organization with almost 145 years of history, something that Washington had promised to do in October if it kept the current rates.