Team Education First Drapac Cannondale rider Rigoberto Uran of Colombia in action through a cobblestone section during the 9th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 156,5km between Arras and Roubaix, France, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Team Education First Drapac Cannondale rider Rigoberto Uran of Colombia in action during the 10th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race over 158,5km between Annecy and Le Grand-Bornand, France, July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran (Education First) on Thursday withdrew from Tour de France after he sustained injuries during a crash in the race's ninth stage.

The 31-year-old cyclist, who fell in Sunday's stage from Arras to Roubaix, was forced to leave the race because of the pain in his left side that prevented him from pedaling normally.

"Today I have to share some bad news. I did not recover after the crash. Yesterday in the first real climb, all day, there was pain in my body," the 31-year-old Colombia said via the Education First Twitter account.

Education First director Charles Wegelius stressed the Uran's health was of the utmost import.

Uran occupied the 30th spot in the General Classification, 31 minutes and 0.03 seconds behind British cyclist Geraint Thomas (Sky), who clinched the race's overall lead by winning Wednesday's 11th stage of the road race.