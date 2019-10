The Urban Aquarium in Sao Paulo is a street art project led by Brazilian street art artist Felipe Yung "Flip". EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian street art artist Felipe Yung "Flip" poses close to his project Urban Aquarium in the center of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

A giant graffiti inspired by the ocean lights up the grey buildings and facades in the decadent center of Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America and home to more than 12 million people.

Endangered species, such as humpback whales, sea turtles, and jellyfish, have given life back to this concrete jungle, which back in the 1960s was a prominent cultural and intellectual hub. EFE-EPA