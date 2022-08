A general view of the buildings in the old town of Charleroi, Belgium. EFE/Javier Albisu

From Art-nouveau-inspired narrow and elongated facades to abandoned factories and neglected neighborhoods, the Belgian old town of Charleroi is a city marked by industrial decay.

Charleroi was voted "the world’s ugliest city" by readers of the de Volkskrant Dutch newspaper in 2008.

Today, the city that is located 50 kilometers south of Brussels is still included on listings of the world's least attractive cities alongside Amman, Luanda, Los Angeles, Brazzaville and Guatemala City.

(...)