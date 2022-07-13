Uruguayan former President Jose Mujica responds to a question during an interview with Efe at his farm outside Montevideo on 11 July 2022. EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan former President Jose Mujica smiles during an interview with Efe at his farm outside Montevideo on 11 July 2022. EFE/Raul Martinez

Complicated sums up how Uruguayan former President Jose Mujica sees Latin America, a region where the dominant social and economic tendencies "accentuate inequality."

"It has fundamental problems. It's the worst continent at distributing (wealth). It didn't start today. It's a historical inheritance," Mujica told Efe during an interview at the modest farm near Montevideo where he lives with his wife, former Vice President Lucia Topolansky.

Now 87, Jose "Pepe" Mujica governed Uruguay from 2010-2015, while Topolansky served as vice president under his successor, the late Tabare Vazquez.