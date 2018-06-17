Uruguay defender Guillermo Varela on Sunday revealed at a press conference that his dream is to play for Barcelona alongside his compatriot Luis Suarez.

Varela was asked about the rumors that have appeared in several media outlets indicating that his La Celeste teammate had advised Barcelona to sign him.

The defender responded that he read the news but has no confirmation and had not even asked Suarez about it; however, he said he would love to play for Barça alongside the Uruguay striker.

Asked by EFE about the criticism Suarez has received after failing to score against Egypt in their 2018 FIFA World Cup debut, Varela stressed that despite what happened his star teammate is a great player who always shines with Barcelona.

The defender explained that coach Oscar Tabarez's orders were to always defend first and then attack later when the chance comes.

Varela added that he was thrilled about playing his first World Cup match, saying it was a dream fulfilled.