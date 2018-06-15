Egyptian soccer fans react after thier team lose 0-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in the Shubra district in Cairo, Egypt, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Trezeguet (L) of Egypt in action against Guillermo Varela of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Edinson Cavani (C) of Uruguay in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Jose Gimenez (C) of Uruguay scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Egypt and Uruguay in Ekaterinburg, Russia, on June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Defender Jose Maria Gimenez scored on a header in the 89th minute here Friday to lead Uruguay 1-0 over Egypt for the South American team's first World Cup opening victory in 48 years.

Gimenez got his head to a Carlos Sanchez's free kick to kill the hopes of the Pharaohs, who played valiantly in the absence of superstar forward Mohamed Salah.

A bright spot for Egypt was the play of goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, who made a number of impressive saves.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's best offensive players, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, were far from their best, squandering several great chances.

In spite of a less than stellar offensive performance, La Celeste is now in second place in Group A with three points, with Russia in first on goal difference after thrashing Saudi Arabia 5-0 on Thursday.

Salah suffered a right shoulder injury playing for Liverpool in the Champions League final on May 26 and his appearance in the next match against Russia on Tuesday continues to be in doubt.

The match with Egypt marked Suarez's return to World Cup play after being ejected from the 2014 tournament for biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini.

La Celeste last won their opening World Cup match in Mexico in 1970, when they bested Israel 2-0.