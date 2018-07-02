Uruguay's forward Edinson Cavani goes down stairs while his teammates are taking part in a training session in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Uruguay midfielder Cristian Rodriguez (R) and defender Guillermo Varela take part in their team's training session in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Uruguay trains without Cavani ahead of World Cup quarterfinal clash vs France

Uruguay's squad on Monday held a training session without forward Edinson Cavani ahead of the team's upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash against France.

On Saturday, Cavani had to leave his side's last-16 knockout game after he scored a pair of goals to lead Uruguay to a 2-1 knockout-stage victory over Portugal.

Goalkeeper Martin Campaña, defender Sebastian Coates, midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, forwards Maxi Gomez and Cristhian Stuani took part in the session led by head coach Oscar Tabarez.

Uruguay is due to take on France at Nizhny Novgorod on Friday for a place in the semifinals.