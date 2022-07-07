Anti-vaccination demonstrators hail the court ruling on July 7, 2022, to suspend the vaccination of all under-13 Uruguayan children, in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/Raul Martinez

The Uruguayan judiciary on Thursday suspended anti-Covid vaccinations for children under age 13 after Judge Alejandro Recary upheld a motion to that effect presented by an attorney.

On the second day of hearings on the matter, the judge ruled that vaccinations must be paused for this age group, a decision that may be appealed within 72 hours by the Public Health Ministry and the President's Office.

As per the ruling, which was publicly read on Thursday in the Administrative Dispute Court of Uruguay, the suspension of vaccinations, which are not obligatory in Uruguay, will take effect "immediately" and prevail until the requirements stipulated by Recarey are fulfilled.

Specifically, the judge ordered the health ministry and the President's Office to publish in "unabridged" fashion "all the purchase contracts" for vaccines administered in the country, where vaccines produced by China's Sinovac pharmaceutical company, the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and US Pfizer have all been used in the fight against the pandemic.