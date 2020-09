Rainbow colors and war cries rang out at the center of Montevideo as Uruguayans gathered for the annual LGBT pride parade wearing masks undeterred by the pandemic that did not prevent a large turnout.

A gigantic rainbow flag and three vehicles with mobile DJs and dance music accompanied the march on Friday along the Libertador avenue, as thousands of people demanded an end to discrimination against the LGBTIQ community and celebrated their rights under the slogan "pride is fight."

EFE-EPA