US Cody Jackson Schrier in action during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between USA and Japan at the Kenny Serracin stadium, in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Ikeda Ryoma of Japan is treated by paramedics after receiving a blow in the head during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between USA and Japan at the Kenny Serracin stadium, in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

US Luke Edgar Leto (L) in action against Japanese Hiromu Joshita (R) during the Baseball Under-15 World Championships match between USA and Japan at the Kenny Serracin stadium, in David, Panama, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The United States on Saturday, the last day of the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Championships, defeated Japan 8-2 to reach the final where they would be playing against host Panama.

Japan ended the Super Round with a 2-3 record while the US ended with four wins and a loss.

The Japanese team began scoring in the first innings but it was not until the fourth, when the scoreboard was at 0-2, that the US managed to open their account with three runs to take the lead, which they maintained until the end.

Ryan Spikes, going for 3-2, two RBIs and two doubles, and Cody Schrier, going for 2-1, with two runs scored and two RBIs, were the best batters for the US while Hiromu Joshita, going for 2-1, with one run scored and one RBI, was the best in the Japanese team.