The United States on Saturday, the last day of the Super Round of the U-15 Baseball World Championships, defeated Japan 8-2 to reach the final where they would be playing against host Panama.
Japan ended the Super Round with a 2-3 record while the US ended with four wins and a loss.
The Japanese team began scoring in the first innings but it was not until the fourth, when the scoreboard was at 0-2, that the US managed to open their account with three runs to take the lead, which they maintained until the end.
Ryan Spikes, going for 3-2, two RBIs and two doubles, and Cody Schrier, going for 2-1, with two runs scored and two RBIs, were the best batters for the US while Hiromu Joshita, going for 2-1, with one run scored and one RBI, was the best in the Japanese team.