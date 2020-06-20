People participate in a march to observe Juneteenth, with the Washington Monument seen behind, in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People hold signs before marching down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd at a protest during the Juneteenth Holiday in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

A family member of Grechario Mack, a man who was killed by police at the Crenshaw Mall, becomes emotional during a protest on the Juneteenth holiday in Los Angeles, California, USA, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Protesters take a knee a roadside to draw attention to 'Black Lives Matter' to drivers passing by during a Black Lives Matter and Juneteenth event in Oakland, California, USA, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Thousands of people march and ride bicycles over the Brooklyn Bridge while participating in a protest march and Juneteenth commemoration in New York, USA, 19 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations took on renewed significance this year as it was celebrated throughout the United States, spurred by racial justice protests of the past month.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, a federal order declaring the freedom of black slaves in the state. It came two and a half years after president Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which had officially outlawed slavery in Texas and the other states in rebellion against the Union. EFE-EPA

