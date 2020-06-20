Friday’s Juneteenth celebrations took on renewed significance this year as it was celebrated throughout the United States, spurred by racial justice protests of the past month.
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army general Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, a federal order declaring the freedom of black slaves in the state. It came two and a half years after president Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which had officially outlawed slavery in Texas and the other states in rebellion against the Union. EFE-EPA
