A resident gets a Covid-19 test at a pop up testing site at Everett City Hall's parking lot, in Everett, Massachusetts, USA 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A resident places his Covid-19 test into a container at a pop up testing site at in Chelsea Square in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

A nurse explains to a resident how to self perform a Covid-19 test at a pop up testing site at in Chelsea Square in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 10 July 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

US Covid-19 infections reach 3.1-million mark with over 134,00 deaths

The number of Covid-19 infections in the United States has crossed 3.1 million-mark as the number of deaths reached 134,092, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

The figures rose as the country recorded 65,305 new cases of Covid-19 and 863 deaths on Friday. EFE-EPA