The United States' former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch (C), arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on Oct. 11, 2019, for a closed-door deposition that was part of an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump over his dealings in Ukraine. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

A former United States ambassador to Ukraine told lawmakers Friday that President Donald Trump pressured the State Department to fire her, saying she had been ousted in a coordinated campaign that was based on false claims.

In a much-anticipated, closed-door deposition that was the latest episode in a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch also said associates of the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, may have played a role in her removal.