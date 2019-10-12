A former United States ambassador to Ukraine told lawmakers Friday that President Donald Trump pressured the State Department to fire her, saying she had been ousted in a coordinated campaign that was based on false claims.
In a much-anticipated, closed-door deposition that was the latest episode in a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into Trump over his dealings in Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch also said associates of the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, may have played a role in her removal.