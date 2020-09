Fatima Rojas is fishing from one of the bridges of Key Biscayne, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Arlette Oliva is fishing with her sons from one of the bridges of Key Biscayne, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Marjory Rodríguez shows a fish she catches from one of the bridges of Key Biscayne, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Not so long ago fishing was thought of as an activity exclusive to men. But statistics show that those casting a line off the piers in Miami are increasingly diverse.

Of the 50.1 million people with fishing permits in the United States last year, 17.9 million were women, the highest figure since records at the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) began. EFE-EPA

ar/jt