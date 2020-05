US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (C) walks from the House floor to her office on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Democrat-led House of Representatives on Friday narrowly passed a $3 trillion Covid-19 relief package that is likely to be rejected by the Senate amid near-unanimous Republican opposition and a veto threat from President Donald Trump.

Besides, the House also approved a rules change that would allow lawmakers to vote remotely during the coronavirus pandemic emergency days. EFE-EPA