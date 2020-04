Cataldo Emergency Medical Technicians Doug McCall uses an atomizer to spray disinfectant in the staff room at the Cataldo headquarters in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 21 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A Cataldo Emergency Medical Technician (L) tends to a patient wearing a mask (R) outside a Dunkin's Resturant in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 21 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technician Katie Shikora (R) treats a patient (C) on the street who had trouble breathing, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA, 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technitian Katie Shikora (L) wearing gloves holds the hand of a patient on the street that was having trouble breathing, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technician Katie Shikora (R) treats a patient (C) on the street who had trouble breathing, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA, 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Emergency Medical Technicians Doug McCall uses an atomizer to spray disinfectant in the cab of an ambulance in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 21 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technician Basic, Ariana Sarro puts on a face mask before exiting her ambulance at a patient transport call, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

A Chelsea resident in a mask (R) walks past as Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technician Katie Shikora (L) and Paramedic Ryan Kelly (2R) talk with a Chelsea Police Officer (2L) as they attend to a patient (C) who had trouble breathing, on the street in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technician Ariana Sarro (R) and Chelsea Police Sergeant Jose Otero (L) assist a patient (C) down the street after he was treated for breathing issues, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Chelsea Firefighters bag used gloves in an Infectious Waste Bag after attending to a patient at a nursing home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Cataldo Ambulance Services Emergency Medical Technicians Kristen Savella (C) and Nicholas Kedersha (R) in gowns, gloves and masks, meet with a patient (L) outside a home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA 17 April 2020 (issued 23 April 2020). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

An ambulance ride along in Massachusetts, US

A ride along with an ambulance in Massachusetts, US

Chelsea, USA, Apr 23 (EPA-EFE). In a working class neighborhood across the Mystic River from Boston, paramedics with the Cataldo Ambulance service are stretched thin with the rising number of coronavirus cases spiraling out of control.

For the city’s EMTs, crews must endure long hours and back-to-back shifts with little to no rest. EPA-EFE

cj/ks