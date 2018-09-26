US golfers alongside the captain of the team, Justin Thomas(L), Tiger Woods (C) and Jim Furyk (R), putting a yellow ribbon in memory of Celia Barquin, during their presentation as part of the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO.

Golfers representing Team USA in the Ryder Cup paid tribute on Wednesday to the late Spanish golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena, who was murdered last week in the US state of Iowa.

Barquin, 22, was the defending European amateur champion and the holder of the Big 12 women's championship as a member of the Iowa State University team.

Team USA members, including stars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, pinned yellow ribbons to their chests during the photo session before the second day of training, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.

Team Europe had initiated the tribute on Tuesday.

Barquin's body was found Monday near the Coldwater golf course in the city of Ames, leading to the arrest of a homeless man, Collin Daniel Richards.

Richards had told an acquaintance before the attack that he wanted to rape and kill a woman, police said Tuesday.

The Ryder Cup, a biennial golf competition between the United States and Europe, starts Friday morning and runs until Sunday at Le Golf National outside Paris.

Team USA is looking to defend the title against Team Europe, which includes veteran Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, who is returning for his ninth Ryder Cup, and his young compatriot Jon Rahm, currently world No. 8.