Members of the USA team pose with their gold medals during the award ceremony of the Men's 4x50m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The United States team set a new world record in the men's 4x50-meter freestyle final at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou on Friday.

The American quartet comprising Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick, finished with a time of 1:21.80, beating Russia's mark of 1:22.60, set in Doha in Dec. 2014.

Held turned in a spectacular performance to help his team take a 0.53 lead over the Russian team, which they did not let go till the end to take the gold.

Russia came second with a time of 1:22.22 while Italy was placed third with 1:22.90.