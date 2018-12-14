The United States team set a new world record in the men's 4x50-meter freestyle final at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou on Friday.
The American quartet comprising Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick, finished with a time of 1:21.80, beating Russia's mark of 1:22.60, set in Doha in Dec. 2014.
Held turned in a spectacular performance to help his team take a 0.53 lead over the Russian team, which they did not let go till the end to take the gold.
Russia came second with a time of 1:22.22 while Italy was placed third with 1:22.90.