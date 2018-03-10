Mikaela Shiffrin of the US celebrates on the podium after winning the women's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Ofterschwang, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US (C) celebrates on the podium after winning the women's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Ofterschwang, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Mikaela Shiffrin of the US in action during the second run of the women's Slalom race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Ofterschwang, Germany, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Saturday clinched the slalom title in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Saturday's victory in the second-to-last event of the season gave Shiffrin an insurmountable lead and secured her fifth slalom title in the last six seasons.

This was the two-time Olympic champion's 11th win this season, tying the record for the most races won in a single season, which she set in 2017.

Shiffrin recorded a time of one minute and 19.10 seconds on the course in the southern German municipality of Ofterschwang.

Switzerland's Wendy Holdener came in second, 0.09 seconds behind Shiffrin, while Frida Hansdotter of Sweden took third, 0.72 seconds off the pace.

Shriffin's closest competitor in the overall rankings, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, finished just shy of the podium in fourth, 00.87 behind the US leader.